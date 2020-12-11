Investigation Leads To Auto Fraud Charges For Nine People, Five Businesses In Area

A two-year investigation into an auto fraud scheme in Westchester and the Bronx led to the arrest of nine people and five businesses that are now facing charges for trying to pull a fast one on their customers.

“Operation Sledgehammer,” an enterprise insurance fraud scheme that operated in lower Westchester and the Bronx has been taken down, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Those charged were:

Ronnie Lee-Andros Jawahir, of New Rochelle;

Allan Ramdeo Ramiah, of New Rochelle;

Joseph Cermele, of Scarsdale;

Ronald Jawahir, of the Bronx;

Rangee Jawahir, of Dobbs Ferry;

Georgette Sloley, of Mount Vernon;

Danesh Singh, of the Bronx;

Andrew Arjune, of the Bronx;

Wayne Scott, of Bridgeport.

Companies charged:

Lee’s Auto Repair on Washington Avenue in New Rochelle;

Cermele’s Auto Collision on Washington Avenue in New Rochelle;

R&G Auto Works on Horton Avenue in New Rochelle;

City Auto Repair on White Plains Road in the Bronx;

Ramiah Auto Repair on Main Street in New Rochelle.

It is alleged that between May 31 last year and March 3, the nine men conspired with each other and others throughout New York to commit auto insurance fraud through their auto repair shops.

Scarpino said that the members of the “Jawahir Enterprise,” operated and enhanced motor vehicle damage and auto insurance fraud for personal gain.

The nine suspects allegedly defrauded insurance companies by submitting claims that enhanced the damage of the vehicle, unbeknownst to the vehicle’s owner, or intentionally inflicting damage to vehicles that had not been previously damaged.

According to the charges against them, the nine strategically enhanced vehicle damage so the body shop could increase the billed repair cost while keeping the actual cost of repair to a minimum. The insurer would be charged the higher amount.

Another scheme involved intentionally staging accidents between two or more vehicles, at least one of which was owned by a person who had insurance. It is alleged that they also used large objects such as sledgehammers or rubbing light assemblies alongside a vehicle intentionally to cause damage to vehicles that resembled collisions with parked cars.

Scarpino said the insurance companies typically issued the claim payments in the form of physical checks, some of which were laundered through a series of planned deposits, transfers, and cash withdrawals throughout bank accounts controlled by members of the Jawhir Enterprise.

Each of the defendants and companies has been charged with enterprise corruption. Other charges listed in the indictment include felony counts of third-degree grand larceny, second-degree grand larceny, money laundering, and insurance fraud.

Cermele, Jawahir, Sloey, and Scott were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Lee-Andros, Jawahir, Ramiah, Ronald Jawahir, Singh, and Arjune were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 8. All were arraigned in New Rochelle City Court and released. Each is scheduled to return to court at different times in December and January.

The investigation into the Jawhir Enterprise is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Check Daily Voice for new information.

Operation Sledgehammer was a joint investigation that included:

City of New Rochelle Police Department;

New York State Police Special Investigations – Auto Theft Unit;

City of Yonkers Police Department;

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Division of Field Investigations;

New York State Department of Financial Services;

New York State Environmental Conservation Police;

National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

