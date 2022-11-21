'Financial Resilience': Westchester County's Bond Rating Outlook Upgraded By Fitch Ratings

Westchester County's bond rating outlook has been upgraded by Fitch Ratings, a reflection of the county's "improved financial operations," officials said.

The county's bonds have been assigned an "AA+" rating by Fitch, and the county's rating outlook has been upgraded to "positive" from "stable," according to an announcement by county officials from Monday, Nov. 21.

"This is all done by good strategic planning and budgeting, we have increased the county’s unrestricted general fund balance, bolstering the County's overall financial resilience," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

"We balanced the 2023 budget without ‘one-shots’ and budgetary gimmicks. This is a promise I made on the campaign trail, I will always do right by the people of this County. We have been able to increase our credit rating and cut taxes – again," he continued.

The county's rating from S&P is expected later in the week of Monday, Nov. 21, and a rating from Moody's is expected the week after.

