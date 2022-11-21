Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Details: Father Killed In Westchester Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
News

'Financial Resilience': Westchester County's Bond Rating Outlook Upgraded By Fitch Ratings

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Westchester County has been assigned an "AA+" bond rating from Fitch Ratings.
Westchester County has been assigned an "AA+" bond rating from Fitch Ratings. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Westchester County's bond rating outlook has been upgraded by Fitch Ratings, a reflection of the county's "improved financial operations," officials said. 

The county's bonds have been assigned an "AA+" rating by Fitch, and the county's rating outlook has been upgraded to "positive" from "stable," according to an announcement by county officials from Monday, Nov. 21. 

"This is all done by good strategic planning and budgeting, we have increased the county’s unrestricted general fund balance, bolstering the County's overall financial resilience," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. 

"We balanced the 2023 budget without ‘one-shots’ and budgetary gimmicks. This is a promise I made on the campaign trail, I will always do right by the people of this County. We have been able to increase our credit rating and cut taxes – again," he continued. 

The county's rating from S&P is expected later in the week of Monday, Nov. 21, and a rating from Moody's is expected the week after. 

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.