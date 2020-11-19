Feds: Man Stole, Sold Tires, Rims From Luxury Auto Dealers In Westchester, Fairfield Counties

An out-of-state man has indicted by a grand jury on charges that he ran a scheme to steal tires ad rims from new vehicles at luxury car dealerships in Westchester, Fairfield and New Haven counties and elsewhere.

Michael Farias, 54, of Providence, Rhode Island, was charged on Wednesday, Nov. 18, following an investigation by the FBI and police departments from Shelton, Milford, Waterbury, and Darien, and Bedford, New York, said John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

As alleged in the indictment, between May 2015 and August 2018, Farias and others stole tires and rims from numerous luxury vehicles at car dealerships in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and Maine. The co-conspirators then sold the stolen goods to others around the U.S.

The indictment charges Farias with one count of conspiracy to transport stolen property, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

The indictment was returned under seal on March 10, and Farias was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 17. He appeared via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector and was released on a $100,000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.