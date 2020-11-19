Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Urges American Not To Travel For Thanksgiving Or Be With Those Outside Household
News

Feds: Man Stole, Sold Tires, Rims From Luxury Auto Dealers In Westchester, Fairfield Counties

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Tire rims
Tire rims Photo Credit: Various-Photography via Pixabay

An out-of-state man has indicted by a grand jury on charges that he ran a scheme to steal tires ad rims from new vehicles at luxury car dealerships in Westchester, Fairfield and New Haven counties and elsewhere.

Michael Farias, 54, of Providence, Rhode Island, was charged on Wednesday, Nov. 18, following an investigation by the FBI and police departments from Shelton, Milford, Waterbury, and Darien, and Bedford, New York, said John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

As alleged in the indictment, between May 2015 and August 2018, Farias and others stole tires and rims from numerous luxury vehicles at car dealerships in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and Maine. The co-conspirators then sold the stolen goods to others around the U.S.

The indictment charges Farias with one count of conspiracy to transport stolen property, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

The indictment was returned under seal on March 10, and Farias was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 17. He appeared via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector and was released on a $100,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

White Plains Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.