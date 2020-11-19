Driver Flees State Police During Traffic Stop, Crashes, Busted With Drugs

A driver who took police on a chase on I-87 following a traffic stop in Westchester ended up crashing the vehicle and was allegedly caught with drugs.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 in the Village of Ardsley, when State Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Cory L. Lee, 41, of Woodbridge, Virginia on I-87 for traffic violations said Trooper Tara L. McCormick.

While troopers approached the vehicle, Lee fled the scene and a pursuit ensued.

A short time later, the vehicle took Exit 7, and lost control on the ramp, striking the guardrails. The driver fled on foot. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle, an Infinity G37, and located 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said.

Lee was located by Dobbs Ferry Police Department and turned over to State Police. He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful fleeing a police officer.

He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 16.

