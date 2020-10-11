COVID-19: Westchester Sees Positive Testing Rate Hit 4.4 Percent; New Breakdown By Location

Westchester continues to see an uptick in new COVID-19 cases as the virus continues rapidly spreading in the region and across the state.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the county Department of Health was reporting 251 newly confirmed cases as the number of people actively infected with the virus climbed to 1,785.

In recent days, Westchester and the Hudson Valley has seen a dramatic spike in cases and infection rates, with hundreds being confirmed in the area.

In Westchester, the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate for those tested has jumped from 2.5 percent to 4.4 percent in the past week, though the rest of the country and some neighboring states have seen drastically more dramatic spikes in new cases.

In the past week, the average rolling infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in Westchester has risen to 3 percent of all those tested, with the 14-day average reaching 2.5 percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 920,406 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, with 42,696 testing positive. The positivity rate in Westchester has dropped to 4.6 percent during the pandemic.

There were five new COVID-19-related deaths, as the total jumped to 1,480 in Westchester since March.

According to the Department of Health, the statewide positivity rate in the “micro-clusters” has risen to 5.59 percent, while outside of those highly concentrated COVID-19 hotspots is at 2.56 percent, outpacing the numbers the state put up over the summer as New York sought to “flatten the curve.”

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 in Westchester municipalities on Nov. 10, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,690 (317 active, 37 new);

New Rochelle: 3,869 (202, 24 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,143 (109, 17 new);

White Plains: 2,188 (107, 8 new);

Port Chester: 1,605 (140, 17 new);

Greenburgh: 1,424 (55, 9 new);

Ossining Village: 1,249 (65, 7 new);

Peekskill: 1,216 (73, 9 new);

Cortlandt: 1,103 (48, 10 new);

Yorktown: 949 (48, 8 new);

Mount Pleasant: 738 (43, 7 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 600 (40, 5 new);

Eastchester: 525 (26, 10 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 544 (29, 5 new);

Harrison: 572 (58, 8 new);

Somers: 517 (28, 4 new);

Scarsdale: 420 (9, 2 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 389 (24, 4 new);

Tarrytown: 364 (13, 4 new);

Mount Kisco: 367 (32, 2 new);

Bedford: 364 (27, 8 new);

New Castle: 302 (30, 3 new);

Rye City: 298 (22, 4 new);

North Castle: 290 (37, 3 new);

Elmsford: 240 (17, 3 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 233 (7, 2 new);

Rye Brook: 246 (20, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 225 (20, 3 new);

Pelham: 204 (13, 3 new);

North Salem: 198 (9, 1 new);

Ossining Town: 181 (5, 1 new);

Pleasantville: 180 (7, 3 new);

Tuckahoe: 167 (13);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 165 (9, 2 new);

Lewisboro: 165 (14, 3 new);

Pelham Manor: 154 (12, 2 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 147 (10);

Ardsley: 129 (11, 1 new);

Irvington: 112 (5, 1 new);

Bronxville: 109 (10);

Larchmont: 105 (9, 4 new);

Buchanan: 59 (7, 2 new);

Pound Ridge: 49 (4, 1 new).

In the past 24 hours, there have been 128,036 COVID-19 tests administered in New York, with 3,965 (3.09 percent) testing positive. Hospitalizations are up from 1,321 to 1,548, and there were 32 new virus-related fatalities reported, the most since the pandemic peaked.

Statewide, there have been 15,904,266 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, resulting in 536,145 positive tests. A total of 26,005 have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began in early March.

