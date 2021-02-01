COVID-19: Westchester Sees New Uptick In Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community

Westchester saw nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend following several days of decreasing numbers across the county last week.

Between Friday, Jan. 29, and Sunday, Jan. 31, the county reported 1,723 new COVID-19 cases, as the number of active cases dropped below 10,000 to 9,948.

There have now been 94,698 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester since the pandemic began last year out of nearly 1.8 million tested. The 5.3 percent positive infection rate is among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.

New COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend brought the total to 2,082, according to the county Department of Health.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Monday, Feb. 1:

Yonkers: 2,679;

New Rochelle: 908;

Mount Vernon: 801;

White Plains: 569;

Greenburgh: 390;

Yorktown: 371;

Ossining Village: 349;

Peekskill: 309;

Cortlandt: 308;

Port Chester: 303;

Mount Pleasant: 211;

Sleepy Hollow: 191;

Eastchester: 179;

Mamaroneck Village: 176;

Harrison: 174;

Somers: 171;

Tarrytown: 150;

Bedford: 146;

Rye City: 108;

Mount Kisco: 101;

North Castle: 95;

Dobbs Ferry: 95;

Mamaroneck Town: 92;

Tuckahoe: 74;

Ossining Town: 77;

Scarsdale: 77;

Pelham: 71;

New Castle: 68;

Rye Brook: 68;

Pleasantville: 64;

Lewisboro: 63;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 59;

Larchmont: 56;

Bronxville: 55;

Briarcliff Manor: 54;

Irvington: 49;

Croton-on-Hudson: 49;

Elmsford: 45;

Ardsley: 36;

Pelham Manor: 35;

North Salem: 31;

Buchanan: 22;

Pound Ridge: 19.

There were 175,038 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 31, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,508 new cases for a 4.86 percent positive infection rate, down from more than six percent earlier in the week.

Twenty-seven-one COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, as the total rose to 8,003 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,500 patients in ICU, and 987 are currently intubated. There were 141 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,410,656 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 32.16 million tested. There have been 35,178 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

