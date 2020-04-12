COVID-19: Westchester Sees 500-Plus New Cases, Latest Breakdown By Community

For the fourth straight day, Westchester saw more than 500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as the infection rate, hospitalizations, and fatalities are all on the rise.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that there are now 6,746 active COVID-19 cases, up from 5,149 a week ago, 4,100 two weeks ago, and around 1,750 from a month ago.

Each day this week, Westchester has reported more than 525 new cases, as the total number of patients hospitalized for treatment of the virus hit 292 this week, up from 47 one month earlier.

"When you're running 500-plus new positives every day, that's a tremendous amount of infection," Latimer said during a COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Dec. 4. "And we're only talking about the people you're testing - what about the people you're not testing at (a 5 percent positive infection rate) - there could be many that could have COVID and have not been tested.

"That's all the more reason to wear masks, socially distance, sanitize and wash your hands on a regular basis while avoiding irregular contacts."

In Westchester, there have now been a total of 52,418 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of more than 1.13 million tests that have been administered since March. No new fatalities were reported, as the death toll in the county held at 1,525.

The overall positive COVID-19 infection rate in Westchester has dipped to 4.6 percent.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Dec. 4, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 10,377 (1,116 active, 109 new);

New Rochelle: 4,839 (589, 73 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,691 (347, 21 new);

White Plains: 2,769 (390, 112 new);

Port Chester: 2,091 (270, 33 new);

Greenburgh: 1,775 (243, 50 new);

Ossining Village: 1,725 (287, 20 new);

Peekskill: 1,611 (221, 33 new);

Cortlandt: 1,351 (163, 21 new);

Yorktown: 1,313 (203, 30 new);

Mount Pleasant: 918 (117, 14 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 839 (164, 18 new);

Harrison: 834 (159, 27 new);

Eastchester: 750 (155, 21 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 717 (91, 10 new);

Somers: 688 (103, 14 new);

Mount Kisco: 573 (138, 12 new);

Bedford: 559 (126, 13 new);

Scarsdale: 505 (58, 12 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 474 (47, 2 new);

Tarrytown: 463 (72, 3 new);

Rye City: 440 (95, 5 new);

New Castle: 403 (58, 8 new);

North Castle: 390 (62, 9 new);

Rye Brook: 350 (59, 5 new);

Elmsford: 307 (52, 10 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 292 (40, 3 new);

Croton-on-Hudson: 291 (34, 3 new);

Lewisboro: 288 (86, 11 new);

North Salem: 266 (44, 7 new);

Pelham: 267 (50, 10 new);

Pleasantville: 252 (45, 10 new);

Ossining Town: 221 (15, 2 new);

Tuckahoe: 211 (22, 6 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 199 (20, 2 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 221 (48, 2 new);

Pelham Manor: 196 (30, 4 new);

Ardsley: 162 (28, 1 new);

Bronxville: 158 (33, 4 new);

Irvington: 150 (28, 5 new);

Larchmont: 141 (26, 5 new);

Buchanan: 84 (16, 6 new);

Pound Ridge: 75 (18, 1 new).

Latimer also said earlier this week that Westchester officials are also working with state health officials to link their COVID-19 reporting systems to provide new data for local residents and municipalities.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, there were 208,297 COVID-19 administered in New York, resulting in a 5.41 percent positive infection rate. There are now 4,222 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus and 60 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 674,093 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 19.96 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 26,955 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

