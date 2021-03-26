COVID-19: Westchester Continues Rapidly Vaccinating Residents; Here's Latest Breakdown Of Cases

Westchester keeps putting COVID-19 "shots into arms" as the county continues ramping up its vaccination program.

With more COVID-19 vaccine doses being distributed to Westchester each week, County Executive George Latimer announced on Thursday, March 25 that 30.9 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Latimer said that additionally, 16 percent of residents have received their second dose to complete the vaccination process.

As of Thursday, March 28, there have been 133,581 people (2,510 on Wednesday, March 24) vaccinated at the Westchester County Center, 26,155 (918) at Department of Health sites, and 22,842 (968) at the Yonkers Armory.

In total, 182,578 doses have been administered.

"Vaccines are becoming available by each passing week," Latimer said. "I think we’ll do fine. I think we will have a reasonable amount.”

There are now 5,167 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester as of March 25, up slightly from last week.

There were 384 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reported on March 24, bringing the total to 117,068 in Westchester since the pandemic began out of more than 2.3 million tests administered in the county.

New fatalities brought the total to 2,359 - 2,182 county residents - in Westchester since last March.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on March 25:

Yonkers: 1,348;

New Rochelle: 461;

Mount Vernon: 418;

White Plains: 293;

Greenburgh: 203;

Yorktown: 191;

Harrison: 191;

Port Chester: 187;

Cortlandt: 159;

Mount Pleasant: 119;

Rye City: 113;

Ossining Village: 110;

Mamaroneck Village: 103;

Peekskill: 100;

Eastchester: 98;

Somers: 96;

Tarrytown: 85;

Dobbs Ferry: 76;

Bedford: 64;

North Castle: 61;

Mamaroneck Town: 54;

Sleepy Hollow: 51;

Lewisboro: 47;

New Castle: 44;

Rye Brook: 41;

Scarsdale: 40;

Pelham: 37;

Tuckahoe: 35;

Larchmont: 31;

Pelham Manor: 30;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 28;

Bronxville: 28;

Irvington: 26;

Elmsford: 26;

Briarcliff Manor: 25;

Pleasantville: 25;

North Salem: 24;

Buchanan: 20;

Ossining Town: 19;

Pound Ridge: 15;

Croton-on-Hudson: 13;

Ardsley: 13.

There were 268,276 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on March 24 according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,081 new cases for a 3.01 percent positive infection rate, down from the previous day.

There were 45 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours, and 4,600 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Westchester hospitals.

Statewide, a total of 1,809,837 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 43 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,141 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

