COVID-19: 'Latest Numbers Show Progress' Westchester CE Latimer Says; New Breakdown Of Cases

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Westchester hospitals continues to decline as the county expands its vaccination program with potential new pop-up sites set to open in the coming weeks.

As of Monday, May 3, there have now been 232,959 vaccinations administered at the Westchester County Center, 56,855 at the Yonkers Armory, and 48,406 at Westchester County Department of Health sites, while officials said that Westchester is also teaming with local volunteer companies to continue its homebound vaccination program.

A total of 338,220 first and second doses have been administered in Westchester since the program began earlier this year, not counting vaccinations administered in doctor's offices, hospitals, pop-ups, and pharmacies.

According to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, more than 30 percent of Westchester's population has completed the vaccination series and the area is "trending better than the state."

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to drop, down to 116 patients being treated for COVID-19 in county hospitals, an improvement from January, when nearly 600 were hospitalized, though there were nine new virus-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,439 - 2,259 county residents - in Westchester since the pandemic began 14 months ago.

Latimer said that the latest numbers "show progress and signs of reduction in infection of COVID-19 in Westchester."

"The faster we get vaccinated, the likelihood of numbers coming down, and then we could get back to normal," he added.

"The vaccine is the path in which we get through the pandemic," Latimer previously said, noting that younger people have been more reluctant to get their first shots. "A young person could get the virus and pass it along to other people. This is not a Westchester issue, it's a nationwide issue."

There are now 1,923 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, down from more than 2,800 last week.

Latimer also previously announced that Bicycle Sundays will return this summer through October with the exception of Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day weekends. However, all heritage festivals scheduled this summer at the Kensico Dam Plaza will be canceled, and the annual fireworks festivities will be called off for the second year in a row.

"Even as the variants are out there, we've seen a drop in cases," Latimer said. "We have gone through a long period of time changing our lifestyle, what we do, to be safe."

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on May 3:

Yonkers: 471;

Mount Vernon: 165;

New Rochelle: 149;

White Plains: 139;

Yorktown: 122;

Greenburgh: 91;

Port Chester: 90;

Cortlandt: 63;

Harrison: 56;

Ossining Village: 53;

Peekskill: 44;

Somers: 34;

Rye City: 34;

Mount Pleasant: 33;

Mamaroneck Village: 29;

Dobbs Ferry: 26;

Bedford: 26;

North Castle: 24;

Eastchester: 23;

Sleepy Hollow: 22;

Lewisboro: 22;

Mamaroneck Town: 21;

Tuckahoe: 19;

Tarrytown: 14;

New Castle: 13;

Briarcliff Manor: 12;

Scarsdale: 12;

Pleasantville: 10;

Pound Ridge: 10;

North Salem: 10;

Elmsford: 9;

Mount Kisco: 9;

Rye Brook: 9;

Ossining Town: 9;

Bronxville: 8;

Ardsley: 7;

Larchmont: 7;

Croton-on-Hudson: 6;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 6;

Pelham: 5;

Irvington: 4;

Buchanan: 4;

Pelham Manor: 3.

There were 113,139 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on May 2, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 2,539 newly confirmed infections for a 1,94 percent positive infection rate, continuing a trend of the numbers declining, though there were 37 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of more than 46 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 35.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

Across New York, a total of 2,041,268 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 51 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 42,088 virus-related deaths statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

