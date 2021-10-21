COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Positive-Test Trend; New Case Rundown By County

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Hudson Valley according to the latest update provided by the New York State Department of Health.

The average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is down for the third straight day, as it has dipped from 2.22 percent of those tested on Sunday, Oct. 17 to 2.18 percent the previous day and 2.05 percent on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Statewide, the infection rate dropped from 2.46 percent to 2.33 percent during the same time frame.

A total of 34 New Yorkers died from COVID-19, including single deaths in both Westchester and Putnam counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Wednesday, Oct. 20:

North Country: 5.98 percent (down .09 percent);

Central New York: 5.30 percent (down .08 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.85 percent (down .19 percent);

Western New York: 4.81 percent (up .06 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.74 percent (down .14 percent);

Capital Region: 3.85 percent (up .08 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.63 percent (down .27 percent);

Long Island: 2.50 percent (down .08 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.05 percent (down .13 percent);

: 2.05 percent (down .13 percent); New York City: 1.17 percent (down .04 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Orange County: 108 new (57,452 since the pandemic began);

Westchester: 73 (143,554);

Dutchess: 73 (35,563);

Rockland: 68 (53,047);

Ulster: 24 (17,248);

Putnam: 21 (12,469);

Sullivan: 16 (8,447);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Oct. 20:

Westchester: 2,340;

Rockland: 779;

Orange County: 770;

Dutchess: 497;

Ulster: 278;

Putnam: 97;

Sullivan: 83.

There were 192,805 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 4,668 newly confirmed infections for a 2.42 percent positive daily infection rate.

Forty-nine new COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, bringing the total being treated statewide to 2,144.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 86.2 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 73.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 65.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Oct. 20, 1,483,401 (1,764 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,321,121 (1,685 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"New Yorkers have fought long and hard against the COVID-19 pandemic, and although I know life is returning to normal for many vaccinated people, we can't get complacent and forget that there are thousands of new infections every single day," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"We have the vaccine and can defeat this virus, but our success depends on getting more shots in arms," she added. "I'm urging everyone who's eligible to get their vaccine right away to protect their communities and end the threat of COVID-19."

