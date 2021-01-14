COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Hudson Valley Cases By County, Other New Data

The positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley has dipped slightly, but stayed relatively steady as New York continues combating the latest resurgence of the virus spreading through the region.

In the past three days, the positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose from 7.86 percent on Monday, Jan. 11 to 7.95 percent the following day, then down to 7.81 percent on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Hospitalizations are down slightly, to 951 in the Hudson Valley, down from 986 earlier this week on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The number represents 0.04 percent of the region's population.

As of Thursday, Jan. 14, 1,015 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Hudson Valley hospitals, up from 951 a week ago. The number represents 0.04 percent of the region's population, and 39 percent of the area's hospital beds are still available in case the virus continues surging.

There are currently 446 COVID-19 patients being treated in Hudson Valley ICUs out of 686 ICU beds, with 39 percent of those beds still available.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 723 (80,869 total);

Orange: 312 (27,472);

Dutchess: 219 (15,489);

Rockland: 213 (30,770);

Ulster: 74 (7,181);

Putnam: 53 (6,067);

Sullivan: 40 (3,654).

Total: 1,634 new (171,502 total).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 12 (1,763 total);

Dutchess: 6 (286);

Ulster: 4 (179);

Orange: 2 (558);

Rockland: 2 (613);

Putnam: 0 (70);

Sullivan: 0 (48).

There were 212,580 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 13, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 13,661 positive cases for a 6.42 percent positive infection rate, down nearly a full point from the day before.

There are now 8,823 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, down more than 100, while more than 1,500 are in ICU and 956 are intubated with the virus. There were 165 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 28 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,183,608 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 32,379 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

"New York is pushing forward to conduct more tests, add to hospital beds and make it easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, but we need New Yorkers to stay vigilant and take safety precautions as the virus is still spreading," Cuomo said. "Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools New Yorkers can use to stay safe, and local governments are bound to enforce state public health law.

"We're moving through a difficult period in our history, and I know COVID fatigue has set in and New Yorkers crave normalcy, but we will get through this together and come out on the other side."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.