COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases dipped slightly in Westchester, though there were nearly 750 newly reported infections countywide, according to the Department of Health.

After surging to 11,419 active cases on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the county was reporting 11,283 active cases the following day, though there were 740 new positive cases confirmed in Westchester.

Late last week, there were less than 10,000 active cases under investigation.

More than 1.56 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Westchester since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in a total of 80,146 positive cases for a 5.1 percent infection rate that has been on the rise for weeks.

The overall positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley has been on the rise, from 7.83 percent on Sunday, Jan. 10 to 7.86 the following day, and up to 7.95 as of Jan. 12.

In the mid-Hudson Valley region, there are currently 1,044 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, representing 0.04 percent of the population, leaving 39 percent of hospital beds still available.

A total of 393 COVID-19 patients are in ICU in the Hudson Valley out of 692 available beds, leaving 40 percent still open.

Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Westchester on Jan. 12, bringing the death toll in the county to 1,750 since the pandemic began.

Port Chester remains the county’s only “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Jan. 13:

Yonkers: 2,739;

New Rochelle: 922;

White Plains: 692;

Mount Vernon: 643;

Yorktown: 545;

Greenburgh: 454;

Peekskill: 448;

Ossining Village: 442;

Cortlandt: 418;

Port Chester: 406;

Harrison: 282;

Mamaroneck Village: 265;

Somers: 245;

Mount Pleasant: 229;

Eastchester: 204;

Sleepy Hollow: 185;

Tarrytown: 179;

Bedford: 164;

Rye City: 161;

New Castle: 114;

Dobbs Ferry: 107;

Mount Kisco: 107;

Mamaroneck Town: 104;

North Castle: 101;

Rye Brook: 98;

Croton-on-Hudson: 88;

Scarsdale: 84;

Tuckahoe: 74;

Bronxville: 72;

Briarcliff Manor: 71;

Pelham Manor: 61;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 59;

North Salem: 57;

Pelham: 57;

Lewisboro: 56;

Pleasantville: 56;

Ossining Town: 53;

Elmsford: 51;

Buchanan: 50;

Larchmont: 43;

Irvington: 37;

Ardsley: 35;

Pound Ridge: 25.

"We're dealing with high numbers of COVID cases across the state as we move through the dark days of winter, and although I understand COVID fatigue has set in, we need New Yorkers to remember that we aren't out of the woods yet," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "The vaccine is the weapon that ends the war, but we're locked in a footrace between its quick distribution and the spread of new cases."

There were 196,868 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Tuesday, Jan. 12, according to Cuomo, resulting in 14,577 positive cases for a 7.40 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,929 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, up three, while more than 1,500 are in ICU and 924 are intubated with the virus. There were 165 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, nearly 28 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,169,947 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 32,175 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

"New Yorkers can get through this together, but it will require a willingness to take precautions not just for themselves, but for others," Cuomo added. "Wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay socially distanced. New York State is working to expand testing capacity and hospital capacity, but it will take all of us to get to the light at the end of the tunnel."

