New Update: ID Released Of Man Hit, Killed On Bronx River Parkway In White Plains

Patrocinio Coronado-Miranda, who was homeless at the time of his death, was killed following an incident on Thursday, March 7 just after 7:45 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in one of the southbound lanes of the Bronx River Parkway in White Plains just south of Main Street, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

Coronado-Miranda was struck by a vehicle driving south in the left lane while walking in the direction of oncoming traffic, according to O'Leary.

The driver who hit him remained at the scene.

After the crash, Coronado-Miranda was helped by the Westchester County and White Plains Police Departments and Empress Ambulance crews, who took him to Westchester Medical Center. There, he was pronounced dead just after 8:10 p.m.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

