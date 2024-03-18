Man Caught In Possession Of 4 Ghost Guns After Search In White Plains: Police

White Plains resident Robert Hennes III of Martine Avenue was arrested following a search conducted by Westchester County Police on Friday, March 15, the department announced on Monday, March 18.

According to authorities, the search warrant was executed in White Plains following an investigation conducted by the department's Narcotics Unit.

During the search, authorities seized four completed ghost guns with magazines; one loaded North American Arms Companion revolver; four non-serialized and unfinished frames; and a 3D printer used to make the ghost gun frames, police said.

After the search, Hennes was booked at County Police headquarters in Hawthorne on the following charges:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was later arraigned in White Plains City Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of bail. The Westchester County District Attorney's Office is now prosecuting the case.

