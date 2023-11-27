Iconic Newsman Pablo Guzman Dies In Westchester: 'Was Real Deal'

Guzman, who spent nearly three decades with CBS New York after joining in 1995, died on Sunday morning, Nov. 26 at the age of 73, in Westchester.

A graduate of the State University of New York at Old Westbury in Nassau County, Guzman began his television career at WNEW-TV Channel 5 in 1984 before joining WNBC in 1992.

After this, he started his career with CBS in 1995, eventually becoming a senior correspondent at CBS2.

Over his decades-long career, Guzman covered crime, local politics, courts, and sports. He also wrote for several publications such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, the New York Daily News, and the Village Voice.

In addition to journalism, Guzman also helped start the Young Lords party, a civil and human rights organization composed of primarily Puerto Rican and Latino members.

"Pablo was the real deal," wrote fellow CBS reporter Tony Aiello in a social media post mourning his friend.

"Pablo Guzmán packed 150 years worth of life into 73. His reporting pulsed with a vitality earned on the streets of El Barrio," Aiello continued.

At the time of his death, Guzman had been in Westchester County, according to reports. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his children, Angela and Daniel; and his mother, Sally.

Click here to read the full report by CBS News.

