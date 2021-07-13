Winning $16K TAKE-5 Ticket Sold At Westchester 7-Eleven

Feeling lucky?

A winning TAKE-5 ticket was sold to one fortuitous customer at a Westchester County 7-Eleven over the weekend that is worth more than $16,000.

New York Lottery announced that the ticket with a prize of $16,889 for the 10:30 p.m. drawing on Sunday, July 11, was sold at 7-Eleven on McLean Road in Yonkers.

The winning ticket numbers were 01-04-25-30-31. The Westchester winner's numbers were chosen via "Quick Pick," and there were two other winners from Rochester and on Long Island.

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

In addition to the jackpot winners, there were 142 second-place winners who matched four numbers for a $535 prize, there were 5,275 third-place winners who can claim $24, and 61,859 fourth-place winners who received a "free play."

