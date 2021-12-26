NY Woman Will Be Contestant On New 'Bachelor' Season

You might not think of Long Island's Daria Rose as your typical reality TV star, but watch out as the Yale Law School student takes her turn on the upcoming season of the "Bachelor."

The 24-year-old from Baldwin Harbor will try to grab that rose from this year's heartthrob, Clayton Echard, as she pours over the law books.

According to her ABC bio, Rose, also a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, is known for more than her looks.

While at the high school she gained acclaim for getting accepted to seven Ivy League schools.

She choose Harvard, where she received a Bachelor's degree in 2019, and is now in her third year of law school at Yale.

And while she might be a "studious woman," her bio says don't get the wrong idea because Rose also loves to be social and have fun.

So what's she looking for in a man? Her bio says she looking for someone who won't be intimidated by her accolades and loves when a man can make her laugh so hard that her stomach hurts.

She also said she'll know if it's love when she can "feel the butterflies in her tummy."

According to her bio, besides looking for love and studying law, Rose also loves to dance and plans on being an advocate for woman's rights in the future.

Other tidbits include:

Idolizes Amal Clooney because she is an ally for women.

Hates sushi

Wants to write a children's book.

Sound like your kind of girl, check her out when the new season of the "Bachelor" begins its 26th season on Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC.

