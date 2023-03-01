Casting Call: Balding Men Needed For TV Show Filming In NYC

Men with receding hairlines are being sought for roles in a show being filmed in New York City.

The casting calls say only that the roles are for men ages 30 to 50 in a historical docuseries that will air on a major streaming service.

Actors must be white with brown or dark blonde receding hair, although balding is best. A mustache is a plus, but not required. The gig pays about $500 a day.

Filming will be on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14 in New York City, with the possibility of filming for additional days. Click here to apply.

