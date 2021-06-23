Alert Issued For Missing Family Bird In Westchester

Missing a feathered friend?

Police are attempting to reunite a missing bird that was found in a Westchester park with its family.

The Yonkers Police Department issued an alert on Wednesday, June 23 when a family pet was rescued by a neighbor near Kinsley Park.

Police said that the bird was described as a light blue parakeet who is “not too skittish and seems okay with people.”

Anyone who recognizes the parakeet and knows its owner can contact the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 964-0105 or emailing 7121624@pawboost-mail.com.

