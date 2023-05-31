Keeping Prom Clean: Police Confiscate Alcohol From HS Students In Westchester

The Westchester County Police Department announced on Wednesday, May 31 that it has been establishing Prom Safety details with the help of its Taxi and Limousine Commission staff to make sure that students do not bring alcohol and other prohibited items to the events.

Already, the department has had to take alcohol from students around the county.

In addition to alcohol checks, authorities have also been inspecting the vehicles that students are riding in to ensure that they are safe and that the drivers are properly licensed.

"Our goal as always is to ensure the well-being of all students on their prom night and encourage a sober and safe event," the department said on social media.

More of the prom safety checkpoints will be occurring in the month of June, police said.

