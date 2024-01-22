JetBlue Cuts Flights From Westchester County Airport, Report Says

The airline announced the service cut in an internal memo that also detailed similar adjustments regarding other airports, according to a CNBC report from Friday, Jan. 19.

The cuts were made as part of the airline's effort to return to profitability following its failed plan to buy Spirit Airlines, which was blocked by a court decision on antitrust grounds, according to the outlet.

In addition to cutting flights from Westchester County Airport, JetBlue will also stop flying out of John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens to Portland, Oregon, and to San Jose, California, as well as out of Martha's Vineyard. The airline will also suspend flights between New York and Ponce, Puerto Rico, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in October, and exit Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, CNBC reported.

The outlet also reported a statement given by JetBlue on the service changes: "We constantly adjust our network to support our strategy and these recent changes are a necessary quick step to help return our business to profitability. All the routes included have recently underperformed our expectations and these changes come as post-COVID travel patterns continue to evolve," the airline said.

Click here to read the full report by CNBC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.