Injured Worker Rescued From Construction Site By Crane In White Plains

A worker who was injured at a construction site in Westchester had to be carefully rescued by crane, fire officials said.

The rescue happened at a construction site in White Plains on Hamilton Avenue.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: White Plains Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 274
The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 14 in White Plains, when a worker suffered an injury on the top deck of a construction site at 200 Hamilton Ave., according to White Plains fire officials.

To get the worker safely down to ground level, rescue crews used an emergency personnel bucket with a crane to lower them down. The operation proved to be a tricky one, as 35 to 40-mile-per-hour winds threatened to spin the basket. To prevent this, crews tied tag lines to the basket.

On the way down, first responders tended to the worker's injury. More information about their condition and the cause of the injury was not released. 

