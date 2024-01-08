Hochul Warns NYers To Prepare For Power Outages, Flooding During New Potent Storm

The new storm system will arrive in the state on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and continue into Wednesday, Jan. 10, bringing 2 to 4 inches of rain and wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour to much of the Hudson Valley, Long Island, Central New York, and New York City, according to Hochul.

The storm's arrival will likely pose a flooding risk to the region, as the rain will combine with snow melt from the weekend's Nor'easter, especially in the parts of the Hudson Valley that received up to 18 inches of snow, officials said.

Additionally, many power outages are likely to result from the heavy wind gusts, according to Hochul.

"After the weekend weather brought snow across our state, a new storm threatens to cause substantial flooding and gale force winds – posing a risk of power outages and creating unsafe travel conditions," Hochul said, adding, "I have directed state agencies to monitor the storm closely as it unfolds, and they are prepared to work with our local partners as needed. I ask all New Yorkers to please take caution and keep track of weather and travel information in your area.”

Check the two images above for rainfall projections for both downstate and upstate New York.

To prepare for the storm, the Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority are already organizing their crews and equipment for keeping roads clear and cleaning drainage structures.

Officials are also giving tips to residents who find themselves affected by flooding during the storm:

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground;

Keep your vehicle fueled;

Find out how many feet your property is above and below possible flood levels so that when the predicted flood levels are broadcast, you can see if your home is likely to be flooded;

Keep sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, and lumber on hand in case you need to waterproof.

Those who lose power during the storm can call their utility providers at the following numbers:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714;

Con Edison: 800-752-6633;

National Grid: 800-867-5222;

NYSEG: 800-572-1131;

Orange & Rockland: 877-434-4100;

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075;

RG&E: 800-743-1701.

