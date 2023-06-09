Free Bus Rides: Here's When Westchester Will Suspend Bee-Line Fares

The county's bus system, known as the Bee-Line, will be suspending fares beginning on Saturday, July 1, and will continue doing so until Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, County Executive George Latimer announced on Wednesday, June 7.

The fare suspension will also apply to the county's ParaTransit system, officials added.

Latimer said the suspension is aimed to help residents save money as well as increase bus ridership.

"This is a move we are able to make on behalf of Westchester residents due to the strong, smart fiscal management my administration has taken during our tenure," Latimer said, adding, "This is another way we county government can improve the lives of the people we serve."

The county's decision to suspend fares marks the second consecutive summer that such a free rides program has been enacted. During the summer of 2022, the first free rides program resulted in a 37 percent increase in ridership during June, July, and August compared to the previous three months, officials said.

The county also took the same action during the 2022 holiday season.

According to county officials, the Bee-Line serves over 27 million passengers annually and has stops within walking distance of 65 percent of county residents. The system has over 3,000 stops and almost 60 routes, and all buses are designed with accessibility features.

