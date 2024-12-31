Forget Times Square: White Plains To Feature Its Own Ball Drop, Fireworks

The city of White Plains will host its New Year's Eve Family Spectacular on Tuesday, Dec. 31 starting at 10:30 p.m., officials announced.

The celebration will feature live music by local band RockSteady as well as a ball drop and fireworks once the clock strikes midnight.

The city gave residents a closer look at its New Year's ball in a video posted to its public access channel:

Those who attend the event can access it through these gated entries:

Main Street at Church Street;

Court Street at Martine Avenue;

Renaissance Square at Williams Street;

Martine Avenue at Mamaroneck Avenue.

The celebration will continue until 12:30 p.m. on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.

