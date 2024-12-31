A Few Clouds 48°

SHARE

Forget Times Square: White Plains To Feature Its Own Ball Drop, Fireworks

Move over, Times Square—a Westchester County city will be ringing in the New Year with a ball drop of its own. 

White Plains officials and government workers take a look at the city's New Year's Eve ball ahead of its yearly celebration. 

White Plains officials and government workers take a look at the city's New Year's Eve ball ahead of its yearly celebration. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/WP Cable
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The city of White Plains will host its New Year's Eve Family Spectacular on Tuesday, Dec. 31 starting at 10:30 p.m., officials announced. 

The celebration will feature live music by local band RockSteady as well as a ball drop and fireworks once the clock strikes midnight. 

The city gave residents a closer look at its New Year's ball in a video posted to its public access channel: 

Those who attend the event can access it through these gated entries: 

  • Main Street at Church Street;
  • Court Street at Martine Avenue;
  • Renaissance Square at Williams Street;
  • Martine Avenue at Mamaroneck Avenue.

The celebration will continue until 12:30 p.m. on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1. 

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE