Film, TV Productions Filmed In Westchester Score 32 Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 17. Of the list, a whopping 32 were garnered by productions filmed in Westchester, county officials said.

Some of these productions include:

Amazon Prime's "Fallout," which was filmed at the Verplanck quarry in Cortlandt and secured 16 nominations in acting, production, and writing categories;

FX's "Feud: Capote & The Swans", which was filmed at the C.V. Rich Mansion in White Plains and secured 10 nominations in casting, costumes, directing, and acting categories;

HBO's "The Gilded Age," which was filmed at the Lyndhurst mansion in Tarrytown, Manhattanville College in Purchase, and the Jacob Purdy House in White Plains. The production secured six nominations, including one for Best Drama Series.

"Westchester County's film industry is a true powerhouse that showcases the beauty of our region," said County Executive George Latimer, who added, "These Emmy nominations are a testament to the world-class productions that choose Westchester County as their backdrop."

In 2022 and 2023, the county's film industry generated more than $2 billion in economic activity, according to Latimer.

"Seeing our locations come alive on screen in such captivating productions fills us with immense pride. Congratulations to all the nominees – we are rooting for you," said Westchester County Tourism & Film Director Natasha Caputo.

