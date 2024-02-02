Federal Assistance For Flood Recovery Approved For Westchester, Long Island: Hochul

In an announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 31, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that her request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Westchester, Nassau, and Kings counties was approved by President Joe Biden, allowing communities in these areas to receive federal assistance in recovering from severe flooding in September 2023.

The declaration will allow the federal government to fund recovery and reconstruction efforts in the affected counties, which were battered by a severe storm system on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, that dumped more than six inches of rain over 24 hours.

These efforts will include debris removal, emergency protective measures, and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, schools, parks, and more. The funding for this will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Public Assistance Program, officials said.

"I’m committed to securing every possible dollar of federal aid to help the people of New York," Hochul said of the approval, adding, "The major storm in September caused significant damage, and we’ll continue our efforts to help communities recover and rebuild.”

