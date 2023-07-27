Extreme Temps: Heat Advisory Declared In Westchester For Multiple Days

The advisory, announced on Wednesday, July 26, will be in effect from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29, according to Westchester County officials.

The decision to declare the advisory was made in preparation for extreme heat and humidity that will likely make it feel well over 100 degrees all three days. A spate of severe storms is also expected to strike the county as well.

In order to best deal with the rising temperatures, residents should avoid strenuous activity, drink plenty of water, and avoid substances such as alcohol and caffeine, among other precautions, officials said.

"Pace yourself – don’t overdo it in the heat," said County Executive George Latimer, who also added, "If you spend time outdoors, take breaks in an air-conditioned place and drink lots of water. And during a heat wave, remember to always check in on your elderly or ailing neighbors.”

People most at risk of being affected by heat include young children, seniors, people who are obese, or those affected by high blood pressure, heart disease, lung conditions, or diabetes.

The extreme heat can also cause a condition known as heat stroke, which includes symptoms such as red, dry skin, shallow breathing, a fast, weak pulse, and confusion.

"Heat stroke and dehydration can take you by surprise," said Westchester County Commissioner of Health Sherlita Amler.

She continued, "High humidity, chronic health conditions, and some medications can also increase a person’s risk for heat stroke."

Amler also reminded county residents to never leave young children or pets in hot cars, as the temperatures inside can rise to dangerous levels as high as 140 degrees.

Any residents who need to use a public place to cool off during the heat wave can utilize one of the county's cooling centers, a list of which can be found by clicking here.

