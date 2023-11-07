Eatery Known For Comfort Food To Open Location In White Plains

Bonchon, a restaurant chain known for double-fried chicken, signature sauces, and Korean comfort food, will be opening a new location in White Plains at 220 Main St. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The all-new eatery will be the first Bonchon location in Westchester. Those interested in stopping by will be able to try the franchise's signature Korean Fried Chicken, which is double-fried and hand-brushed with delectable signature soy garlic, spicy, and half-and-half sauces.

Other delicious menu items offered by the franchise include bulgogi fries topped with marinated beef, mozzarella cheese, and spicy mayo drizzle; chicken katsu with steamed rice; tteokbokki, which consists of rice cakes in spicy broth; and house fried rice.

The franchise currently has over 420 locations across several countries, including 125 in the US. It was founded in Busan, South Korea in 2002 and opened its first US location in New York City in 2006.

