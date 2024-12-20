Don't Miss It: MTA Holiday Lights Train Adds Festive Glow To Westchester Tracks

The train, adorned with colorful exterior lights, will travel on Metro-North's Hudson Line, Harlem Line, and New Haven Line with routes timed for daylight, dusk, and nighttime hours.

Here are the times for this weekend, which are subject to change, officials said:

Friday, Dec. 20:

From Grand Central:

4:21 PM to Mount Kisco (daylight into darkness);

7:26 PM to Southeast (darkness).

Toward Grand Central:

2:09 PM from Southeast (daylight);

6:05 PM from North White Plains (darkness).

Saturday, Dec. 21:

From Grand Central:

1:23 PM to Croton-Harmon (daylight);

6:11 PM to Crestwood (darkness);

9:42 PM to North White Plains (darkness).

Toward Grand Central:

11:09 AM from Southeast (daylight);

4:06 PM from Croton-Harmon (daylight into darkness);

7:48 PM from Crestwood (darkness).

Sunday, Dec. 22:

From Grand Central:

12:09 PM to Southeast (daylight);

5:23 PM to Croton-Harmon (darkness);

1:00 AM to Croton-Harmon (darkness).

Toward Grand Central:

10:02 AM from North White Plains (daylight);

3:08 PM from Southeast (daylight);

8:06 PM from Croton-Harmon (darkness).

The Holiday Lights Train boasts colorful lights and special holiday-themed safety messages played at select stations, MTA officials said.

“We wanted to create something special for our community and bring back the sense of wonder, especially for children, and for children of all ages,” said Metro-North Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Justin Vonashek.

