Construction Worker Saved From Crane In White Plains: Report

A dramatic rescue played out at a Westchester construction site when an injured construction worker needed help getting down from a crane, according to a report by ABC New York. 

A construction worker had to be rescued from a crane at a White Plains construction site at 200 Hamilton Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Tom
Ben Crnic
The rescue happened on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at a White Plains construction site at 200 Hamilton Ave., where a construction worker who had been helping to build an apartment building suffered a broken leg after a "crushing" incident, the news outlet reported. 

Because the injury left the worker unable to get down to the ground on his own, White Plains fire officials and police had to lower him almost 200 feet before putting the man on a stretcher and bringing him to a local hospital, according to Eyewitness News. 

The rescue was captured on video by ABC, which reported that the man broke both his tibia and fibula. 

