Construction Worker Saved From Crane In White Plains: Report

The rescue happened on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at a White Plains construction site at 200 Hamilton Ave., where a construction worker who had been helping to build an apartment building suffered a broken leg after a "crushing" incident, the news outlet reported.

Because the injury left the worker unable to get down to the ground on his own, White Plains fire officials and police had to lower him almost 200 feet before putting the man on a stretcher and bringing him to a local hospital, according to Eyewitness News.

The rescue was captured on video by ABC, which reported that the man broke both his tibia and fibula.

Click here to read the full report from ABC 7.

