Cold Front Will Collide With Tropical Storm Philippe: Here's Timing, Projected Rainfall Totals

Some areas in the region could see up to 4 inches of rainfall from overnight Friday, Oct. 6 through the day on Saturday, Oct. 7.

"A strong cold front will bring the potential for heavy rain showers and embedded thunderstorm activity late tonight," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Friday morning, Oct. 6. "Due to saturated soil conditions and high streamflows in the area, this will present a threat for isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding."

The cone of Philippe is expected to move over Maine, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick on Saturday.

"The risk of serious flooding will be increased for locations that have already had heavy rainfall in recent weeks and where the ground is already saturated, especially if downpours persist over these same areas," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

Ahead of the arrival of the system, there will be showers and drizzle throughout the day on Friday, which has started off with patchy morning fog. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

Showers will be more widespread with periods of rain, heavy at times, on Saturday, Oct. 7. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in parts of the Northeast.

The passage of the front will bring a drop in temperatures. Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid-60s and will drop during the day.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches is now is expected before the system moves out late Saturday night, with up to 2 to 4 inches in some parts of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.com. (Click on the first image above for projected rainfall totals.)

Fall-like temperatures will return on Sunday, Oct. 8, and continue into early next week. Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Columbus Day will be cool on Monday, Oct. 9 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Clouds will increase Monday night, leading to a chance of showers overnight into Tuesday, Oct. 10, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

