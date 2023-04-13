Popular Restaurant To Reopen At New White Plains Location After Being Closed By Fire

A beloved Mediterranean restaurant and wine bar in Westchester is set to reopen at a new location after a fire forced it to temporarily close.

Shiraz Kitchen and Wine Bar, previously located in Elmsford, is now set to open at a new location in downtown White Plains at 80 Mamaroneck Ave. on Friday, April 21, according to the eatery's owners.

The restaurant, owned by Reza Parhizkaran, had to relocate after a fire erupted elsewhere in the building that once housed it.

Now that it is ready to reopen, the eatery will once again serve up its award-winning authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Menu options include fish, kabobs, stews, and rice dishes, in addition to vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dishes to make sure that no one is left out.

Some notable appetizers and dishes include fried eggplant and yogurt dip, lamb chops, served with roasted tomato and saffron basmati rice, and "falafel polo," which consists of falafel pieces with tahini sauce, dill, and fava bean basmati rice.

If that doesn't make you excited enough, the eatery also serves a curated selection of 150 different wines from around the globe, all of which are chosen in order to complement Mediterranean cuisine.

If you're not a fan of wine, the restaurant offers signature cocktails made with Mediterranean ingredients like saffron, pomegranate juice, rose water, fresh herbs, and cardamon.

Parhizkaran said that he is excited to begin serving customers again.

"We look forward to continuing to serve our community and share the flavors of Mediterranean cuisine with everyone who visits our restaurant," he said.

It is evident that visitors were very much fans of the restaurant's previous location in Elmsford, as several customers left raving reviews on Yelp praising the dishes.

"This restaurant didn't disappoint at the least," said David R. of Yonkers, who added that the eatery had "an elegant atmosphere suited for a romantic dinner as well as a family and casual dining experience."

Robert C. of Florida wrote that he was a fan of the restaurant's menu, calling it "authentic and extensive, allowing lots of opportunities for sharing and exploring."

"For mains, the choices ranged from stews to salads and everyone agreed the food was delicious," he added in his review.

In addition to satisfied customers, the Elmsford location was also a hit with critics. It was named a Bib Michelin Gourmand winner in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and was also included in Far & Wide's “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the US."

For anyone interested in trying the new White Plains location, reservations can be made using OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly.

