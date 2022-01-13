Popular Family-Run Supermarket To Open Two New Westchester Locations

A popular Westchester supermarket is set to open two new locations in the area.

Fans of the specialty grocery store will be happy to know that DeCicco & Sons recently announced its plans to open a new market in Bedford in March.

The new store will be the 10th store for the chain which also has an 11th location planned for Edge-on-Edge in Sleepy Hollow.

No word yet on when that store will open.

Other DeCicco & Sons stores in the area include Ardsley, Armonk, Brewster, Eastchester, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham, and Somers.

