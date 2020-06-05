COVID-19: Westchester Economic Recovery Task Force Moves Forward With Plan to Help Reopen

As New York prepares to begin reopening its economy in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials across the state are developing plans to make sure the move goes smoothly.

In Westchester, the Business Council of Westchester’s Economic Recovery Task Force is forging ahead with developing a comprehensive plan to provide specific recovery measures and recommendations keyed to assisting Westchester’s diverse business and not-for-profit sectors.

Comprised of more than 40 leaders from a broad spectrum of economic sectors across the county, are developing a strategic plan for providing coordinated assistance to businesses as the county’s economy reemerges from the unprecedented pandemic.

To help, they will host a virtual Town Hall meeting for all BCW members to solicit their ideas and gain direct input.

“As we emerge from this crisis it is critically important that we have the strategies and plans in place that will let us hit the ground running,’’ said BCW President and CEO Marsha Gordon.

The organization will work with both Governor Andrew Cuomo and Westchester County Executive George Latimer to provide them with specific recommendations, Gordon said.

The task force, which started with real estate development companies, has quickly grown to include members from a vast array of business, recreation, the arts, and more.

Task Force members include:

Joseph Apicella, Macquesten Development – Real Estate*

Luiz Aragon, City of New Rochelle – Government

Bill Balter, Wilder Balter Partners – Real Estate*

Greg Berger, Robert Martin Company - Real Estate*

Liz Bracken-Thompson, Thompson & Bender – Marketing/ Communications

Peter Chavkin, Lighthouse Landing Communities – Real Estate*

Robert Cioffi, Progressive Computing - Technology

Tom DeCaro, Benchmark Title Agency - Professional Services/Title Insurance*

Neil DeLuca, Fareri Associates – Real Estate*

Heidi Davidson, Galvanize Worldwide - BCW Board Chairman/Marketing/Communications

Taryn Duffy, Empire City by MGM Resorts – Gaming/Entertainment

John Fareri, Fareri Associates – Real Estate*

Tim Foley, Builders Institute of Westchester – Construction/Real Estate*

Michael Fosina, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital - Healthcare

Susan Fox, Westchester Institute for Human Development – Not-for-Profit

Ken Fuirst, Levitt-Fuirst Associates – Professional Services/Insurance

David Garten, RXR - Real Estate*

Bridget Gibbons, Westchester County - Government

Martin Ginsburg, Ginsburg Development - Real Estate *

Larry Gottlieb, Robert Martin Company - Real Estate*

Richard Haggerty, Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors - Real Estate

Jeffrey Haydon, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts - Arts

Peter Herrero, NY Hospitality Group - Hospitality

April Horton, Verizon – Technology

Tim Jones, Robert Martin Company – Real Estate*

Anthony Justic, Maier Markey & Justic - Professional Services/Accounting

Marvin Krislov, Pace University - Higher Education

Joseph McCoy, People's United Bank - Finance

Sean Meade, Cambria Hotels/Westchester Hotel Association - Hospitality

Jeff Nelson, RXR – Real Estate*

Kevin Plunkett, Simone Development Companies – Real Estate*

Liz Pollack, Cross County Shopping Center - Retail

George Poth, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - Biotech

Joseph Saccomano, Jackson Lewis - Professional Services/Law

Michael Shiffer, MTA Metro-North Railroad - Transportation

Joseph Simone, Simone Development Companies– Real Estate*

Howard Stein, Small Business Development Center- Small Business

Edward Stoppelmann, Red Oak Transportation -Transportation

Joseph Stout, Westchester Parks Foundation – Recreation

Jim Surdoval, Ginsburg Development - Real Estate*

Geoff Thompson, Thompson & Bender - Marketing/Communications

Mark Weingarten, DelBello Donnellan & Weingarten – Professional Services/Law*

Budd Wiesenberg, CBRE - Real Estate

Roger Woolsey, Million Air – Transportation

*Member BCW Coalition for Smart Growth in Westchester

