BJ's Clubs Announce Thanksgiving Day Closure

Those looking to take advantage of Black Friday at BJ's Clubs will have to wait until Thanksgiving Day is over.

That's because all BJ's Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m., BJ's officials announced.

"Our team members demonstrate hard work and dedication day in and day out, to both our members and communities. So as the holiday season approaches, it’s important for them to be able to spend well-deserved time off with family and loved ones," BJ's Executive Vice President Jeff Desroches said.

This will mark the 16th year that the company has closed its stores on Thanksgiving Day, according to officials.

Locations in Westchester County that will close include:

A location in Pelham at 825 Pelham Pkwy;

A new location in Greenburgh at 379 Tarrytown Rd., opening Oct. 28;

A location in Yorktown at 3303 Crompond Rd.

Locations in Fairfield County to close include:

A location in Fairfield at 40 Black Rock Turnpike;

A location in Stratford at 955 Ferry Blvd.;

A location in Brookfield at 106 Federal Rd.

BJ's Club locations are also planned to close on Christmas Day but will be open on New Year's Day starting at 9 a.m., according to BJ's officials.

