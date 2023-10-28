Fair 64°

Burglars Nabbed After Homeowner Catches Them On Camera In White Plains: Police

Two men were apprehended in a Westchester backyard after a homeowner caught them on camera burglarizing her residence, police said.

The incident happened in the Fisher Hill part of White Plains near Fisher Avenue, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The incident happened on Thursday night, Oct. 26 in White Plains, when police received a call from a homeowner who was away but had seen two men inside her home on a live camera feed in the Fisher Hill area of the city, authorities said.

According to White Plains Public Safety, officers responded to the home and quickly set up a perimeter. They then saw the duo running from the home through the backyard and took them into custody on the property, also recovering the proceeds of the burglary. 

Both suspects, whose names were not released, were charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny. They will both be arraigned in White Plains City Court on Friday, Oct. 27. 

Investigators are now looking to see if the duo is connected to any more crimes in the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

