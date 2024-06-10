Bridge Repair Project To Cause Almost Year-Long Closure, Detours In White Plains

The Grant Avenue Bridge over the Central Westchester Parkway in White Plains closed to vehicular traffic on Wednesday, June 5 as part of a bridge rehabilitation project, White Plains Public Safety officials announced on Monday, June 10.

As a result, Grant Avenue is closed between Clinton and Beech streets. However, pedestrian traffic will be maintained until the end of June, officials said.

The closure is expected to continue into the Spring of 2025. During this time, the northbound and southbound right lanes of Central Westchester Parkway near the bridge will close.

Motorists who use the bridge are advised to use these two detours:

Eastbound Grant Avenue can be detoured by turning right from North Broadway to Orchard Street and then right onto Beech Street;

Westbound Grant Avenue can be detoured by turning left onto Orchard Street from Beech Street and then left onto North Broadway.

