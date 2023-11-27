Big Change In Weather Pattern Will Follow Post-Thanksgiving Storm: Here's What's Coming

Precipitation wound down from west to east beginning around daybreak on Monday, Nov. 27.

Skies will then gradually become partly sunny on Cyber Monday, and the high temperature will rise to around 50 degrees at noontime, before a dip in temperatures in the afternoon as a brisk west/northwest wind will bring in much colder conditions, the National Weather Service says.

The overnight low will dip to just below the freezing mark with wind-chill values generally in the mid-20s.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday, Nov. 28 which will be cold, and blustery, with the high temperature only in the mid-30s before dropping overnight. Wind speeds will generally be between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Bands of snow squalls that will be circulating in upstate New York and northern New England could slip into spots farther south during the day.

"Temperatures are forecast to dive into the teens for the interior Northeast, and into the 20s closer to the Atlantic Coast," according to AccuWeather.com.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and it will remain brisk, and breezy with a high temperature in the mid-30s.

The mercury will climb a bit on Thursday, Nov. 30 with the high reaching the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies.

Unsettled weather will return as the calendar flips to December on Friday, Dec. 1.

Skies will become cloudy after a partly sunny start and rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon and continue at times during the evening.

Friday's high temperature will be right around the 50-degree mark.

