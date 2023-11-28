Snow Squalls, Flurries Possible As Coldest Air Of Season Arrives: 5-Day Forecast

After clear skies to start the day on Tuesday, Nov. 28, clouds will gradually increase, the National Weather Service says.

It will be cold, and blustery, with the high temperature only in the mid-30s.

Wind speeds will generally be between 10 and 20 miles per hour, making it feel even colder.

Bands of snow squalls that will be circulating in upstate New York and northern New England could slip into spots farther south during the day.

Snow flurries are expected at times mainly from late Tuesday morning into the middle of the afternoon.

"Snow squalls are the wintertime equivalent of summertime downpours and thunderstorms," says AccuWeather.com, which notes that . "the danger with snow squalls is that the visibility can drop from being clear to whiteout conditions in a matter of seconds."

According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski: "During a snow squall, road surfaces often transition from dry to wet to slushy and snow-covered in a matter of a few minutes, at which point the snow squall may already be departing the area."

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and it will remain brisk, and breezy with a high temperature in the mid-30s, but wind-chill values ranging from the teens to 20s.

The mercury will climb a bit on Thursday, Nov. 30, which will be the pick of the week weather-wise. The high will hit the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies.

Unsettled weather will return as the calendar flips to December on Friday, Dec. 1.

Skies will become cloudy after a partly sunny start and rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon and continue at times during the evening.

Friday's high temperature will be right around the 50-degree mark.

The sun will return on Saturday, Dec. 2, with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

