After The Quake: All NY State Agencies To Review Infrastructure, Assess Potential For Damage

Gov. Kathy Hochul made that announcement as the US Geological Survey has detected at least 25 aftershocks in Central New Jersey, many of which have been felt in New York and across the region, following the original 4.8 magnitude quake at 10:23 a.m. Friday, April 5.

“My top priority is keeping people safe, and I have directed state personnel to take all necessary precautions following yesterday's historic earthquake,” Hochul said. “At this time, we are aware of no injuries and minimal damage from this earthquake. We will continue monitoring the situation and updating New Yorkers as necessary.”

The New York State Watch Center is in enhanced monitoring mode and continues to track seismic activity in coordination with the US Geological Survey. State Emergency Management staff remains in contact with, and is prepared to support, local counterparts with any potential needs.

Following the earthquake, New York State Department of Transportation inspection teams were deployed to assess hundreds of bridges and other critical infrastructure across the state, as per NYS Department of Transportation policy.

NYSDOT said it currently has no reports of any immediate damage to its infrastructure, but will keep the public informed of further developments.

Immediately after the earthquake, the Department of Public Service staff contacted the major utilities in New York State — Con Edison, O&R, PSEG LI, Central Hudson, NYSEG, RG&E and National Grid — and there continues to be no reported issues and or trouble indicators because of the earthquake on the electric, natural gas or steam systems.

In addition, staff has been in contact with the operating nuclear power plants on Lake Ontario, all reporting no issues or indications of problems.

The decommissioned Indian Point power plant in Westchester County confirmed no issues at this time, on-site personnel have been patrolling the site with no concerns found. In addition, no issues have been reported from the telecommunications sector.

After the initial 4.8-magnitude earthquake the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) completed inspections throughout its service area, including underwater subway tunnels, vehicular tunnels, bridges, and commuter railroad infrastructure, finding no reported issues.

Following the significant 4.0 magnitude Friday evening aftershock, standard follow-up inspections of infrastructure were conducted, again finding no issues.

The New York Power Authority performed immediate inspections at its power generation assets and offices in the earthquake-impacted areas. No issues were identified.

There were also no impacts to NYPA’s transmission assets resulting from the earthquake.

