Nine From Orange, Ulster Counties Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

Nine area residents were charged with alleged impaired driving in the area in stops by New York State Police troopers.

Orange and Ulster county residents charged were:

Orange County

On Saturday, June 13, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Mitchell Jacobsen, 37, of Warwick for DWI. He was traveling on Sanfordville Road in the town of Warwick when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 13, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Michael Yutesler, 31, of Middletown for DWI. He was on State Route 211 in the town of Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 13, State Police troopers from Greenville arrested Jonathan Castillo Tolentino, 24, of Middletown for DWI. He was traveling on Wawayanda Avenue in the town of Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 13, State Police troopers from Greenville arrested Nikolas Esposito, 28, of Newburgh for DWI. He was traveling on County Route 78 in the city of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 13, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Ashley Carmichael, 20, of Newburgh for DWI. She was traveling on Broadway in the city of Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 13, State Police troopers from Greenville arrested Andrew Morse, 22, of Deerpark for DWI. He was traveling on Peenpack Trail in the town of Deerpark when he struck a utility pole. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Ulster County

On Saturday, June 13, State Police troopers from Kingston arrested Lisa Hinkley, 49, of Saugerties for Felony DWI under Leandra’s Law. She was traveling on Churchland Road in the town of Saugerties when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was driving with a minor in the vehicle, she was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 13, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Emma Brown, 24, of Marlboro for DWI. She was traveling on Washington Street in the city of Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

