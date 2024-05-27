Storm System Now Sweeping Through With Drenching Downpours, Gusty Winds: Here's Latest

"This will bring the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and 1-inch hail, and a localized flash flood threat," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued at 2 p.m. Monday. "The flash flood and severe threat appears to be highest to the west of the Hudson River."

Generally, according to the National Weather Service, about an inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts.

A radar image of the region at around 3:30 p.m. Monday shows some severe storms (marked in red) in the Hudson Valley and moving into Nassau County, where there have been reports of lightning.

After the system moves out, skies will become clear, leading to a mainly sunny and comfortable day on Tuesday, May 28. The temperature will hit the 80-degree mark, but there will be less humidity.

On Wednesday, May 29, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Clouds will become mostly cloudy Wednesday evening, and there could be scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31, with the high temperature in the low 70s both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Orange and receive free news updates.