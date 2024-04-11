The time frame for heavy pair, possible flooding and power outages is Thursday night, April 11, into Friday, April 12.

"This storm system's impacts include moderate to heavy rain, a low probability of flash flooding, gusty winds, and minor to locally moderate coastal flooding," the National Weather Service said.

Wind speeds will be out of the south between 15 and 22 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Isolated gusts as high as 55 mph are possible.

Wind advisories are in effect for much of the region during the early morning hours on Friday.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects," the weather service said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of precipitation is expected with locally higher amounts.

There could be scattered thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday.

"Some roads and low-lying properties, including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront, will experience minor flooding," the National Weather Service said.

Steady rain will continue overnight before the system winds down in the afternoon on Friday.

It will be mainly cloudy throughout Friday, and scattered showers could appear again at night.

Gusts will be as as high as around 35 mph Friday.

Saturday, April 13 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Look for more spring-like temperatures Sunday, April 14, with a high in the mid-60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

The outlook for Monday, April 15, calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

