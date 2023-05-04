Best Burgers: Port Jervis Eatery Makes Final 4 In Statewide Competition

Last year, Orange County staple Ben's Fresh, located in Port Jervis, took home the prize for the "People's Choice" award, but did not win the overall Best Burger honor, which went to Ale 'n' Angus Pub in Syracuse for the second straight year.

This year, Ben's is going for the top spot of Best Burger.

Hosted by the New York Beef Council, the contest kicked off with nominations from consumers, and restaurants were encouraged to advocate for votes from their customers to gain access to the Top 10 status.

From there it's narrowed to the Top 4, who face each other in a cook-off on Monday, May 8 at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse with the judges from the Beef Council looking on.

The panel of judges will taste and score each entry to determine the winner. The winner will be announced via social media at the cookoff.

Ben's, a favorite across the Hudson Valley, is known for their freshness and the special blend of beef made just for them and delivered twice a week, and their secret burger sauce.

Ben's will be competing against:

Tap it Bar and Grill, Rochester, "Aftermath Burger"

Rock Burger, Niagara Falls, "716 Burger"

Ale & Angus Pub, Syracuse, "Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger"

Daily Voice will keep you posted on who wins, fingers are crossed that the Benny Burger will pull it off.

