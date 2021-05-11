Hudson Valley Eatery Takes Home 'People's Choice' Award In NY State Best Burger Contest

A popular Hudson Valley restaurant might not have taken home the top prize in the New York State Beef Council's best hamburger competition, but it still came out on top.

Orange County staple Ben's Fresh, located in Port Jervis, was one of only four finalists in the annual contest of the best burgers in the state on Monday, May 10.

After a day of cooking and showing off its Benny Burger, the eatery walked away with the "People's Choice Award" for best burger.

The overall winner for the second year in a row was the burger from Ale 'n' Angus Pub in Syracuse.

Ben's burgers are a favorite across the Hudson Valley for their freshness and the special blend of beef made just for them and delivered twice a week and their secret burger sauce.

Are they disappointed they didn't win the top prize? Heck no!

"Hey, we received the most votes from the people watching for the best burger and that's great," said Bobby Geraghty, general manager, and head chef for Ben's Fresh.

Geraghty said it was a little nerve-wracking cooking with all of the other chefs in front of judges, but fun at the same time.

He's ready to go back next year and take the top prize.

"I still can't believe we make it to the Final Four," he said. "It was a great experience and I was excited to work and meet the other chefs."

