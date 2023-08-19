Update - 36-Year-Old Goes Missing From Hospital In Sullivan County: Reward Now Offered In Case

Just over two months ago, 36-year-old Matthew Russo went missing on Father's Day, Sunday, June 18, when he was last seen in Sullivan County at Garnet Health Medical Center in the hamlet of Harris.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Russo walked out of the emergency room.

Russo was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He is 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, and has hazel eyes and blond hair.

The Sheriff's Office is now offering a $5,000 reward "leading to the whereabouts of Russo and the resolution of this case."

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 845-794-7100, extension 1.

