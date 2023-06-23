Have You Seen Him? Man From Region Missing From Hospital In Harris

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Matthew Russo, address unknown, has been missing since Sunday, June 18, when he was last seen at Garnet Health Medical Center in Harris in the Catskills.

Russo was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. He is 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, and has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 845-794-7100, extension 1.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.