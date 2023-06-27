Smoky Skies Ahead: New Yorkers Advised To Prepare For Hazardous Air From Canadian Wildfires

Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers of a potentially thick blanket of smoke expected to cover the state starting Wednesday, June 28 as the Canadian wildfires continue to burn.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s forecast predicts that, due to a cold front entering the northwestern part of the state in the early hours of Wednesday, a layer of thick smoke will blanket the entire state.

Gov. Hochul urged citizens to “remain vigilant” and be prepared for possible elevated levels of fine particulate pollution, which can be hazardous for many groups of people.

Air Quality Health Advisories (which are released when the Air Quality Index is expected to reach or exceed 100) will be sent to regions impacted by smoke on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 27, the governor said.

In addition, the New York State Department of Health has advised precautions as necessary, including:

When the Air Quality Index (AQI) is greater than 100, vulnerable New Yorkers should avoid exercising outside and monitor symptoms when going outside.

When the AQI is greater than 150, all New Yorkers should avoid exercising outside. Vulnerable groups should avoid going outside altogether, including those who are pregnant.

Vulnerable groups include individuals who have cardiovascular disease, lung disease, children under 18, adults over 65, and people who are pregnant.

KN95 and N95 masks are highly recommended for those who spend time outdoors when the air quality is unhealthy.

The complete air quality forecast for each region can be found here and is updated frequently.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.