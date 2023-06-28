Air Quality To Worsen In Coming Days: Here's How To Check Conditions In Your Area

Areas of western and central New York are expected to experience unhealthy air quality on Wednesday, June 28 with moderate air quality in eastern New York and parts of New England.

Areas in red in the image above from AirNow.gov are projected to have very unhealthy air quality, with orange indicating unhealthy air, and yellow moderate.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 70s. There will be a new chance for showers and thunderstorms from around midday until early in the evening.

The long unsettled stretch of weather will finally come to an end on Thursday, June 29 as skies become clear with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

How much sunshine there is will depend on the amount of haze from wildfire smoke as more widespread poor air quality is expected as the plumes of smoke continue to push in an eastward manner.

Air quality conditions could also be poor on Friday, June 30, which will be mainly clear with a high temperature in the low 80s.

To check air quality in your zip code, visit AirNow.gov here.

